Furbank scoops Saints' player of the month prize for September

George Furbank

The full-back claimed 60 per cent of the online supporter vote to scoop the Travis Perkins-sponsored prize.

Furbank edged out fellow nominees Tom Wood, Fraser Dingwall and Api Ratuniyarawa for his superb performances against Gloucester and Exeter Chiefs.

The 24-year-old, who also slotted in at fly-half for periods of the two matches, scored Saints' first try of the new Gallagher Premiership season, scything through in the first half against Gloucester.