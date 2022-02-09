Furbank released by England ahead of Saints' clash with Leicester Tigers

George Furbank

Furbank is not part of the 27-man group that Eddie Jones has retained ahead of Sunday's Six Nations clash with Italy in Rome.

Courtney Lawes will also miss that match as he continues to be sidelined while going through head injury protocols.

Lewis Ludlam started for England against Scotland last Saturday but suffered a rib injury that will keep him out for 'a couple of weeks'.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tommy Freeman suffered a hamstring injury during England training last month and Saints are currently monitoring his progress.

But the return of Furbank would be a big boost for a Saints backline already shorn of Wales skipper Dan Biggar this week.

Leicester will be without six England players, with Ollie Chessum, Ellis Genge, Joe Heyes, George Ford, Freddie Steward and Ben Youngs all staying with the Red Rose this week.

England squad for the clash with Italy

Forwards

Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 5 caps)

Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 32 caps)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 37 caps)

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 5 caps)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 27 caps)

Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 32 caps)

Jamie George (Saracens, 62 caps)

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps)

Maro Itoje (Saracens, 52 caps)

Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 4 caps)

Joe Marler (Harlequins, 75 caps)

Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 2 caps)

Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 10 caps)

Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 48 caps)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 16 caps)

Backs

Elliot Daly (Saracens, 53 caps)

George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 78 caps)

Max Malins (Saracens, 11 caps)

Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 8 caps)

Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 34 caps)

Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons, 2 caps)

Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 2 caps)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 44 caps)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 6 caps)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 6 caps)