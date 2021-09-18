'From a performance point of view it was only a 6/10' - Boyd reacts to Saints' opening-day success

Chris Boyd

The black, green and gold started the new Gallagher Premiership season with a 34-20 win at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday afternoon.

Tries from George Furbank, James Grayson, Nick Auterac and Tom Wood got the job done in front of the jubilant home fans.

It did get a bit tense at the end as Grayson spent the final 10 minutes of the match in the sin bin.

But Saints scored their bonus-point try through Wood to put the seal on the win.

"The first 10 minutes was fun," said Boyd, reflecting on his side's showing.

"We went up 10-0 and then went to sleep, let them back in the game but managed to come back out after half-time and put some pressure on them.

"We let them get some more points but then pleasingly came back to get that 14-point margin so from an outcome point of view you can't ask for more than five points in your first game of the season.

"From a performance point of view it was only a 6/10.

"In that second 20 minutes of the first half we got into their 22 six or seven times and came away with nothing.

"We were just a little bit impatient, trying to score from everything.

"We were a bit frisky and a bit fresh and we were just a little bit impatient.

"The guys made some uncharacteristic mistakes but I think it was because they were just so keen to get away to a good start."

Furbank was involved in all that was good for Saints, scoring the opener and playing a part in the other three tries.

The England man had started both pre-season games at 10, but he returned to his regular full-back role, with Grayson at fly-half.

And it was a decision that ultimately paid off for Saints.

Boyd said: "I thought he had a very good game today, both offensively and defensively.

"It doesn't matter where he plays for us, 10 or 15, he does a good job for us.

"I thought James Grayson had a decent outing, Fraser Dingwall was very good.

"Rory Hutchinson wasn't actually going to play - he was under a bit of an injury cloud - he wasn't quite his normal self.