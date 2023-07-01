Fresh start for Vass as former Saints defence coach joins French giants

Vass exited cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens last month, with Saints boss Phil Dowson looking to 'refresh the coaching group'.

Dowson's men had struggled defensively last season, conceding the second most tries and points in the league, with only bottom side Newcastle Falcons faring worse.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the club statement at the time, Dowson said: "I want to thank Vassy for his contribution to Northampton Saints during his three seasons coaching the club.

Ian Vass is joining Clermont Auvergne (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

“Ian is a superb professional, his attitude has always been top class, and his role in the group reaching the Premiership play-offs over the last two seasons should not be underestimated.

“Ian’s departure provides us with an opportunity to refresh the coaching group for the 2023/24 season, and he leaves with our very best wishes for the future.”

Vass had said: "I’ve created some great memories coaching the club, and I want to thank all the staff and players for their support and friendship during my time here in Northampton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I believe now is the right time for me to seek a new challenge away from cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, but I wish the squad every success over the seasons ahead.”

A former scrum-half, Vass made 57 appearances for Saints during two spells at the club, while also representing Stade Français, Harlequins and Bedford Blues during his playing career.

He transitioned into professional coaching as an Academy coach at Saracens in 2013, before being appointed England Under-20 head coach in 2017 and then moving to Montpellier Hérault for two years as the Top 14 side’s defence and skills coach.

And now he will be heading back to France as he makes the move to Clermont.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vass will be part of Christophe Urios's coaching staff, which also includes Frédéric Charrier, Julien Laïrle and Koula Tukino.

Discussing Vass's arrival, Urios said: "Ian's profile seemed interesting to me. He is of Anglo-Saxon culture, he is an old newbie with a lot of skills in kicking for this specific position in the strategy of use.

"He also speaks our language very well because of his time in France.

"He has a lot of experience, he went through the Academy of Saracens, the England national Under-20 team.

Advertisement

Advertisement