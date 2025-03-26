Freeman's refreshed and ready to help Saints right some wrongs

Tommy Freeman scored against Wales to complete a personal Grand Slam (photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

While his team-mates were enduring a tortuous derby day at the Gardens, Tommy Freeman was sat shouting at a screen at an Irish bar in Majorca.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The England star was given a deserved week off by his club after playing a huge role for his country during the Guinness Six Nations.

And though he would have loved to be on the field trying to help Saints in their 33-0 defeat to Leicester Tigers, Freeman admits it was 'massive' for him to be given some time to recover mentally and physically from his international exploits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After returning to training with Saints this week, he said: "Obviously this is your home and you go into training here and you leave and you switch off, but when you're in camp you're pretty much on the ball all the time, always having conversations with people and you're with the same group so it is a bit difficult (to switch off).

"So to have that switch off and that week off in between (country and club) is definitely as important mentally as it is physically.

"I went to Majorca with the Mrs for five days so that was nice, just to switch off a little bit.

"I did watch the game though and it was a tough watch, but we'll be looking to bounce back this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is difficult (to watch rather than be playing) and I was in an Irish bar with live music going on so I was shouting at the TV and luckily it couldn't be heard!

"It is difficult but it's one of those things and hopefully we'll right some wrongs.

"Hopefully we can put it to bed and move on."

Freeman has done that with the Six Nations, though he says the experiences he enjoyed will stay with him forever, particularly the fact that he completed a personal Grand Slam by scoring in all five games.

He was the first Englishman to accomplish that and only the second player in history, following in the footsteps of France player Philippe Bernat-Salles, who did it back in 2001.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on the tournament as a whole, Freeman said: "It was pretty successful, nice to get over the line each game.

"But as a team as well, we showed some good signs – especially in those Italy and Wales games I thought we moved the ball well and created some opportunities."

On his history-making achievement, Freeman said: "It's definitely nice to have that under my name and I'll cherish that forever.

"It's definitely class and hopefully I'll score a few more.

"There's still more to go for but it's a bit of a reflection (of the hard work put in).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I'll be looking to get two (tries) each game next time rather than just the one.

"It's always nice getting over the line and doing something like that.

"It's nice for my parents and I think my dad was crying when I went over for that last try (against Wales) so it's nice to give back to them for all the trips they've taken me on and the travelling they've done for me."

Freeman may be an England mainstay these days, but the 24-year-old has no intention of getting comfortable at the top level, instead he is desperate to constantly push himself further.

"You're never comfortable!" he said.

"The competition is obviously really tough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You've got wingers like Tom Roebuck, Manny Feyi-Waboso, so you're never comfortable.

"You've always got to be playing hard for your spot and putting your best foot forward every time so I wouldn't say I'm comfortable.

"But obviously it's nice getting some consistent game time and hopefully I can go on to develop and we can create some more connections."

For now though, it's all about the connections at Saints.

The black, green and gold currently sit eighth in the Gallagher Premiership, having won just five of their 12 matches so far in their title defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And when asked how the season has been for his club, Freeman said: "I'd say it's been a bit mixed, if I'm honest.

"Obviously we didn't have a good start to the Premiership, we picked up a little bit and then we did well in Europe, which we carried on.

"We're showing signs we've still got it but it's just a few lapses in concentration, a few skill errors, especially from last week so we know what we've got to do now.

"We've got to win every game and we'll be trying to get after it as best we can."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints know they will face another tough task this week as they travel to a traditionally unhappy hunting ground.

Sale will lie in wait at the AJ Bell Stadium on Friday night, with Saints not having won there in the league since March 2017.

"It's definitely not an easy one," Freeman said.

"They've obviously got a bit of a fortress there - I think it was said we haven't won there since 2017 - so they play well at home.

"They play with that northern grit, they bring that physicality so we know we've got to match that if not go well above and beyond it.

"We'll be looking to right a few wrongs."