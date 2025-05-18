Freeman ready for 'massive' match in Cardiff after starring against Saracens

Tommy Freeman shone against Saracens (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Tommy Freeman is setting his sights on Saturday's 'massive game' in Cardiff after being named man of the match in the thrilling win against Saracens.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Freeman helped to carry his side to victory at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens, delivering another all-action performance in the 28-24 success.

Saints roared back from 24-7 down to put a dent in Saracens' Gallagher Premiership play-off bid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And now Phil Dowson's men are ready to turn their attention to next weekend's Investec Champions Cup final clash with Union Bordeaux Bègles at the Principality Stadium.

Freeman, who was last week named Saints' supporters' player of the season, said: "It's obviously always nice to get some recognition at the end of the year, but we'll be focused this week to try to get that Investec Champions Cup.

"It's exciting and I'd be lying if I said I hadn't already thought about it.

"We know it's a massive game and we've got to do much better than we did in the first half against Saracens if we're going to get it right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We'll take some positives and a few negatives and look to build and have a good week this week.

"Will we be underdogs (in the final), I don't know?

"But either way, it doesn't change for us. We'll do our thing and let the rest take care of itself."

On the win against Saracens, Freeman said: "Bizarre was probably the perfect word for it.

"It wasn't the best start from us, definitely below par, but the fight we showed in that second half to put us in that position is credit to the lads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It proves that when we get it right, we really get it right.

"It took us probably 40 minutes to get going, which was a bit of a shame, but to get that result and come away with it was pretty special.

"In that first half we were probably doing things we don't normally do. We were kicking it when we needed to counter.

"We just took it to them later in the game. We pinned our ears back and thought we would go and fly at them.

"Other than their try in the opening two minutes of the second half, we were putting pressure on them, and eventually we got it converted in the end."