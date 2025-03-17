Freeman full of praise for 'unbelievable' Saints team-mate Pollock

Henry Pollock (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Tommy Freeman labelled Saints team-mate Henry Pollock 'pretty special' and 'unbelievable' after the 20-year-old’s incredible international debut on Saturday.

It was a day to remember for the back row forward, who has shown his class at every level with Saints and England.

And Freeman, who finished off a fine Six Nations campaign with a try, meaning he scored in every match in the 2025 tournament, was full of praise for Pollock.

"He is unbelievable," Freeman said.

"I don't want to big him up too much, but honestly, he brings energy like you have never seen before for a 20-year-old.

"I remember my first game I was shaking in the corner, all nervous. But this guy, nothing fazes him.

"I remember (Friday) night as well. He was in my room telling me he was going to get his first try on the wing - and then he gets it.

"He was doing the try celebrations as well in the room, showed me what he was going to do.

"But that is the type of guy he is, and fair play to him, he backs it up and he has got a big career ahead of him.

"That kid is pretty, pretty special, and he will continue to be, I am sure."