Freeman and Mitchell involved again as Lions get set for second Test

Tommy Freeman and Alex Mitchell keep their places on the wing and the bench respectively as the British & Irish Lions take on Australia in the second Test in Melbourne on Saturday (kick-off 11am BST).

Freeman started the first Test in Brisbane, while Mitchell came on in the final 10 minutes to help the Lions secure a 27-19 success.

Andy Farrell's side will now be looking to earn a series victory when they take to the field at the MCG this weekend.

And Farrell said: “We have put ourselves in a good position after the first Test, but we know there will be a massive reaction from this Wallaby team.

“Everyone saw the quality they have in Brisbane and we know we will have to be a lot better than we were last week.

“The opportunity to play in front of 100,000 supporters at the MCG, one of the world’s most iconic stadiums, is what makes Lions Tours unique and special.

“And we know our Lions supporters will get behind the team on Saturday and create a fantastic atmosphere.”

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland as well as talkSPORT.

British & Irish Lions team to face Australia in the second Test: 15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #881; 14. Tommy Freeman (Saints/England) #858, 13. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland) #878, 12. Bundee Aki (Connacht Rugby/Ireland) #837, 11. James Lowe (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #870; 10. Finn Russell (Bath Rugby/Scotland) #835, 9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #879; 1. Andrew Porter (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #876, 2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #873, 3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #818; 4. Maro Itoje (Saracens/England) (C) #825, 5. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers/England) #875; 6. Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby/Ireland) #838, 7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks/England) #853, 8. Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #839.

Replacements: 16. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #864, 17. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears/England) #859, 18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby/England) #877, 19. James Ryan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #880, 20. Jac Morgan (Ospreys/Wales) #861, 21. Alex Mitchell (Saints/England) #860, 22. Owen Farrell (Saracens/England) #780, 23. Blair Kinghorn (Toulouse/Scotland) #882