Four Saints stars awarded enhanced Elite Player Squad contracts by England

George Furbank (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Four Saints stars have been awarded enhanced Elite Player Squad (EPS) contracts by England boss Steve Borthwick.

Alex Mitchell, Fin Smith, Tommy Freeman and George Furbank are among a group of 17 players to have received the deals.

The introduction of the contracts, which form part of the newly created Men’s Professional Game Partnership (MPGP) announced in September, allows Borthwick to have the final say on all sports science and medical matters relating to the players, and will help ensure the best possible preparation for the England men’s team.

The 17 players to have been awarded an enhanced EPS contract form part of a wider 50-player EPS squad.

“I am delighted to be in a position to name the 17 players who are first to receive the enhanced EPS contracts.” said Borthwick.

“I am confident that these contracts, and our strong relationship with the Premiership clubs, will play a significant role in England Rugby’s continued development.”

Conor O’Shea, the RFU’s director of performance rugby, said: “One of the aims of the new Men’s Professional Game Partnership is to create world-leading English teams.

“Enhanced EPS contracts will enable Steve and his coaching team to work in partnership with the players and their clubs, on their individual development plans, medical, and strength and conditioning programmes to ensure optimum preparation for England men’s fixtures.

“We believe this new collaborative approach between club, country and the players can bring greater stability to English rugby, as well as supporting the growth and performance of the England men’s team.”

England men’s enhanced EPS contracts: Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Theo Dan (Saracens), Ben Earl (Saracens), Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs), George Ford (Sale Sharks), Tommy Freeman (Saints), George Furbank (Saints), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears), Jamie George (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby), George Martin (Leicester Tigers), Alex Mitchell (Saints), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Fin Smith (Saints), Marcus Smith (Harlequins).