Former Saints star Collins ready to 'make new memories' after signing for Ealing

Former Saints wing Tom Collins can’t wait to 'make new memories' after signing for Championship club Ealing Trailfinders.
By Tom Vickers
Published 1st Aug 2023, 16:20 BST- 1 min read
Tom Collins' final game for Saints came against Saracens in May (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)Tom Collins' final game for Saints came against Saracens in May (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Tom Collins' final game for Saints came against Saracens in May (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Collins was set to join London Irish during the summer but the Brentford-based outfit went into administration and were suspended from the Gallagher Premiership.

That left Collins without a club, but he is now back in work at ambitious Ealing.

And he won't have to wait long for a reunion with Saints as the black, green and gold travel to face the Trailfinders in a televised Premiership Rugby Cup opener on Sunday, September 10.

Collins came through the ranks at Saints and went on to rack up 144 appearances, scoring 48 tries.

He was part of the double-winning side of 2013/14, helping Saints to secure their first, and so far only, Premiership title.

Collins continued to have an impact right up until his departure, helping his boyhood team into the Premiership play-offs, where they lost to Saracens back in May.

But now he has a new challenge to focus on.

“I can’t wait to continue my rugby journey here," Collins told the Ealing Trailfinders website.

“I had an unforgettable time with Northampton but I am ready to make new memories and grow my game in London.

“The Trailfinders squad gives me a great opportunity to test myself in a competitive environment and I hope I can bring a lot to the team.”

Ealing director of rugby Ben Ward said: “I am thrilled to welcome Tom to Trailfinders.

"It is great to sign a player of his calibre and I am confident he will have a significant impact on the squad both on and off the pitch.”

Related topics:Ealing TrailfindersBrentfordLondon