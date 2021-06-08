Former Saints flanker Nutley announces retirement

Ben Nutley left Saints in 2018

Nutley helped the black, green and gold to a memorable Premiership and Challenge Cup double in 2013/14.

He graduated from the Saints Academy, making his debut in November 2010.

Nutley went on to make a total of 81 appearances for the Saints before leaving the club in 2018.

He has since been plying his trade in the Championship, for Coventry.

He helped the team to re-establish itself in the Greene King IPA Championship with three successive top six finishes and 46 appearances.

And, speaking to the Coventry Rugby website, he explained his decision to hang up his boots.

“More than anything it’s not whether my body’s done or I’m not able to play, but I’ve reached my timeline with my career,” Nutley said.

“Covid put a lot into perspective and in a moment everything can change, and I always said that the day I wake up and don’t want to go into training is the day that it’s time for me to hang up the boots.

“A few years ago I would have said that I wanted to play until I can’t play any more.

"I’ve just had a little boy and I want to be able to pick him up or run around in the park with him.

"Physically I’ve got a lot more to give but mentally my mind had been made up.

“It’s the best job in the world, but it does take over everything you do for a long time.

“It’s been a massive part of my life but now it’s time to start a new chapter. Coaching with Luton is one of them, work’s another, and fatherhood’s another.”

Coventry Rugby chief executive Nick Johnston worked closely with Nutley during his time as Saints’ performance director.

And Johnston says the flanker can be proud of what he achieved during his career.

“Ben put his body on the line whenever he played, right from getting a tooth knocked out on his Premiership debut as a teenager, and never let the team down,” Johnston said.

“He’s been a quality player throughout his career and was a pleasure to work with.