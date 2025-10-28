Former Saints coach Ferguson to take charge of Harlequins on first return to Gardens

Matt Ferguson (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

A familiar face will be in charge of Harlequins when they take on Saints in the PREM Rugby Cup on Saturday evening (kick-off 5.30pm).

Matt Ferguson will make his first return to cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens since leaving Saints during the summer, and he has been put in charge of Quins this weekend.

Ferguson is the lead transition coach at Quins and he will be supported in cup action by skills coach Gerard Mullen, alongside additional input from long-time Academy coaches, Jim Evans and Jordan Turner-Hall.

Harlequins senior coach Jason Gilmore said: “This block of PREM Rugby Cup fixtures is a fantastic opportunity for both our players and coaching staff to continue their development.

“From a playing perspective, it’s hugely important for us to provide meaningful minutes to our Senior Academy players, helping build the long-term depth of our squad and prepare the next generation of Harlequins talent for PREM rugby.

“Alongside them, senior players will be included to provide the group with experience and leadership.

"There will also be players returning from injury, who will benefit from valuable game time as they work toward full match fitness ahead of big block of fixtures.

“We’ve got two tough tests ahead in Northampton Saints and Saracens, but we’re confident that this group – under the leadership of Matt, supported by Gerard, Jim, and Jordan – will be up for the challenge and represent the club with pride.”