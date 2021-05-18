Former Saints centre Stephenson so grateful after he completes incredible marathon mission

Tom Stephenson with his mum, Rosemary, and many other supporters (pictures: Harry James Relf)

Stephenson set out from Franklin's Gardens last Wednesday and finished his mission at Twickenham Stadium on Sunday.

The former Saints centre managed to raise a huge amount of money in the process, beating his £20,000 target with ease as he gives the money to the Restart Rugby charity.

And Stephenson, who has been keen to increase awareness of mental health struggles in rugby since his own battle began, took to Twitter to thank everyone who has supported him over the past week.

He wrote: "Over the last 5 days I have probably experienced every feeling possible, from huge highs leaving Franklin's Gardens, to the darkest moments on Saturday when I genuinely thought I couldn't finish.

"It's been an emotional week for many reasons, but the overriding emotion that I'm feeling is how lucky I am to have the friends and family that I have. You guys have been amazing, and have quite literally pulled me through this.

"From @dickyhughes to @tier1_therapy, to all my friends who ran with me and stood by the roads supporting, everyone who sent me messages, and obviously my amazing family, especially my mum, who I think is going for a job at @teamGB after this, and some other special people who have helped me without even knowing, just a massive thank you from me!

"We set out with the target of raising £20,000 for @restartrugby, and we've managed to raise over £29,000, so again a massive thank you!

Scenes of joy after Tom Stephenson completed his marathon mission on Sunday

"Now time to get back to normal life, leave the running trainers for a while, and put the suit on."