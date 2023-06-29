Former Saints centre Proctor looks forward to 'new and exciting challenge' at Rebels

The Kiwi centre will reunite with his friend and ex-Saints team-mate Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, who made the move to Melbourne earlier this month.

Proctor was out of contract at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens at the end of last season.

He had spent four years with Saints after joining the club from the Hurricanes back in 2019.

Matt Proctor is moving to Melbourne Rebels (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Proctor made 72 appearances for the black, green and gold, scoring 12 tries.

But his Saints stay ended on a frustrating note as a calf injury kept him out of the closing stages of the season.

His final game at the Gardens came against Bath on March 10.

And now the 30-year-old is relishing a fresh start at his new club.

“I’m looking forward to my return to Super Rugby,” said Proctor.

“The project at Melbourne Rebels is a great fit for me and the city is somewhere my family will be very happy.

“I’ve experienced a different style of footy over the past four seasons playing in the UK, which has been massive for my development as a player and a person, so I’ll be returning to Super Rugby a more experienced and well-rounded player.

“This is a new and exciting challenge for me and I can't wait to get started at the Rebels.”

There will be a strong Saintly presence at the Rebels with Proctor, Salakaia-Loto and Australia wing Andrew Kellaway all now in Melbourne.

The club is on the up, and head coach Kevin Foote has welcomed Proctor’s style of play and competitiveness as valuable additions to the Rebels’ 2024 squad.

“We’re thrilled to sign someone of Matt’s calibre, both as a player and a person,” said Foote.

“Matt Proctor is someone who is team-first and hungry to achieve with the Rebels, and will bring invaluable top level experience having played on the Super Rugby, English and Test stages.

“We believe Matt’s style of play - his explosive ball carrying and resolute defensive prowess - synergises perfectly with our game model - fast, fearless and resolute.