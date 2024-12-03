Former boss Boyd lands job with Saints' Champions Cup pool stage opponents

Chris Boyd (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Chris Boyd will be giving a helping hand to one of Saints' Investec Champions Cup pool stage opponents after being appointed performance consultant by Munster.

Boyd will support interim head coach Ian Costello and the wider coaching group over the coming months in addition to providing support to the wider aspects of team performance.

Munster are due to visit cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on January 18 as they take on Saints in a European clash for the second season in succession.

Boyd remains a popular figure at the Gardens, having helped to transform Saints' fortunes after arriving at the club as director of rugby in 2018.

He nurtured the young talent coming through the Academy and delivered a free-flowing style that saw the black, green and gold return to the Gallagher Premiership play-off picture.

Boyd eventually departed in the summer of 2022, having won the Premiership Rugby Cup with Saints in 2019.

He will now use his expertise to help a Munster side who currently sit 11th in the United Rugby Championship.

And Munster Rugby CEO Ian Flanagan said: “We are thrilled to have someone of Chris’ experience and calibre join us for what will be a very busy period for the club.

“We have a huge amount of trust and belief in our coaching group who have done an excellent job over the past month and the addition of Chris will supplement the talent we have in this area.”

Interim head coach Costello said: “We are fortunate to have an outstanding coaching group and support team in Munster.

"To be able to add someone of Chris’ experience and standing to that group is very exciting.”