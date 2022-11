Five Saints stars named in England squad ahead of New Zealand clash

Alex Coles, Tommy Freeman, George Furbank, Alex Mitchell and David Ribbans have all been called up ahead of the third round of the Autumn Nations Cup.

Fresh from making his debut in England’s 52-13 win over Japan on Saturday, 27-year-old Ribbans joins fellow Saints second row Coles in Eddie Jones’ squad for the third week running.

Freeman, Furbank and Mitchell are all recalled to the squad after featuring for Saints in the 45-39 defeat at Saracens on Sunday.

David Ribbans made his England debut in the win against Japan last weekend

England squad for New Zealand Test week

Forwards: Alex Coles (Saints, 2 caps), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 39 caps), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 43 caps), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 41 caps), Jamie George (Saracens, 70 caps), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 7 caps), Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks, 17 caps), Maro Itoje (Saracens, 60 caps), David Ribbans (Saints, 1 cap), Sean Robinson (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 2 caps), Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 16 caps), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 54 caps), Jack Singleton (Gloucester Rugby, 3 caps), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 23 caps), Hugh Tizard (Saracens, uncapped), Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 66 caps), Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 72 caps), Jack Willis (unattached, 5 caps)