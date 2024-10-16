Five Saints stars get England call but three others are ruled out due to injury issues

Trevor Davison (left) has been selected by England (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Five Saints players have been named in England's 36-man squad for the Autumn Nations Series, which starts next month.

Trevor Davison, Tommy Freeman, George Furbank, Ollie Sleightholme and Fin Smith have all been included in Steve Borthwick's Red Rose squad.

Alex Mitchell (neck), Alex Coles (rib) and Fraser Dingwall (knee) were not considered for selection due to recent injuries, while the likes of Curtis Langdon and Tom Pearson were overlooked.

The five Saints players who were selected will miss the Gallagher Premiership game at Bristol Bears on October 25 as they will be flying to a training camp in Girona next week.

Bristol duo Ellis Genge and Harry Randall will also be unavailable for the clash at Ashton Gate as they are in the England squad.

England's first fixture of the autumn will see them welcome New Zealand to Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on Saturday, November 2 (kick-off: 3.10pm).

They will then take on Australia, South Africa and Japan.

“Naming this squad is an exciting step in our preparations for the Autumn Nations Series, and we look forward to working with the players again in the days ahead,” said England boss Steve Borthwick.

“Our focus is on thorough preparation and building cohesion as we approach what will be a fiercely competitive series.

“Facing New Zealand in the opening match is a tremendous opportunity for us to test ourselves against one of the best teams in the world.

“Having only played at Allianz Stadium twice in our last 15 games, it will be fantastic to return and play in front of our home crowd. The energy and passion of our supporters always give the players an extra boost.”

England squad for the Autumn Nations Series

Forwards: Fin Baxter (Harlequins, 2 caps), Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 23 caps), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 115 caps), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 41 caps), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 7 caps), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 5 caps), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 53 caps), Theo Dan (Saracens, 14 caps), Trevor Davison (Saints, 2 caps), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 17 caps), Ben Earl (Saracens, 33 caps), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 31 caps), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 62 caps), Jamie George (Saracens, 93 caps), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 11 caps), Maro Itoje (Saracens, 84 caps), Joe Marler (Harlequins, 95 caps), George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 15 caps), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 41 caps), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 38 caps).

Backs: Elliot Daly (Saracens, 69 caps), Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, 6 caps), Tommy Freeman (Saints, 11 caps), George Furbank (Saints, 11 caps), Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 27 caps), Alex Lozowski (Saracens, 5 caps), Luke Northmore (Harlequins, 2 caps), Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 7 caps), Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks, 1 cap), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 65 caps), Ollie Sleightholme (Saints, 2 caps), Fin Smith (Saints, 5 caps), Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 35 caps), Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby, 6 caps), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 34 caps), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 14 caps).