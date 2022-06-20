Five Saints players selected by England for Australia tour

Fraser Dingwall

Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Fraser Dingwall, Tommy Freeman and George Furbank have all been included.

But there is no place for Alex Mitchell, who was Saints' players' and supporters player of the season for the 2021/22 campaign.

England boss Eddie Jones named his squad on Monday morning following Sunday's 52-21 defeat to Barbarians at Twickenham.

Saints star Freeman started that game, registering a try assist as he made more metres than any other player.

And he has been rewarded with a ticket to Australia, along with four of his club-mates.

England will travel to Australia on Tuesday ahead of their first game against the Wallabies in Perth on Saturday, July 2 (11am BST kick-off).

Following the opening fixture in Perth, England will take on the Wallabies in Brisbane (Saturday, July 9, 11am BST kick-off) and Sydney (Saturday, July 16, 11am BST kick-off).

All of the games will be shown live on Sky Sports.

England last toured Australia in 2016, when Jones’ side won all three Test matches.

Jones said: “Though we have 10 players unavailable due to injury, we have picked a very strong squad capable of winning the series.

“This squad is a real mix of young, talented players and some very experienced, senior players and we’re looking forward to bring the group together.

“This tour will be a great experience for the group and a crucial part of the team’s work towards the Rugby World Cup in 2023.

"We will continue to develop the base of the squad and how we want to play.

“We’ve put a lot of work into preparation for the tour over the past few weeks but now the hard work really begins when we finally get the squad on the plane and to Australia.”

England squad to tour Australia

Forwards: Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 34 caps), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 40 caps), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 30 caps), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 36 caps), Jamie George (Saracens, 66 caps), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps), Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 12 caps), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 7 caps), Maro Itoje (Saracens, 56 caps), Courtney Lawes (Saints, 93 caps), Lewis Ludlam (Saints, 11 caps), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 2 caps), Patrick Schickerling (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 20 caps), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 28 caps), Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 61 caps), Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 67 caps), Jack Walker (Harlequins, uncapped), Jack Willis (Wasps, 3 caps)

Backs: Henry Arundell (London Irish, uncapped) *apprentice player, Danny Care (Harlequins, 84 caps), Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 11 caps), Fraser Dingwall (Saints, uncapped), Owen Farrell (Saracens, 94 caps), Tommy Freeman (Saints, uncapped), George Furbank (Saints, 6 caps), Will Joseph (London Irish, uncapped) *apprentice player, Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 12 caps), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 69 caps), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 39 caps), Guy Porter (Leicester Tigers, uncapped), Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 6 caps), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, uncapped), Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 10 caps), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 10 caps)