Five Saints players named in England squad ahead of Barbarians battle

Tommy Freeman

Following the defeat in Saturday's Gallagher Premiership play-off semi-final at Leicester Tigers, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Alex Mitchell, Fraser Dingwall and Tommy Freeman linked up with the Red Rose at Pennyhill Park.

George Furbank is not with the squad as he is still nursing the injury that forced him to miss the defeat at Mattioli Woods Welford Road this weekend.

Players from Leicester and Saracens, who are involved in the Premiership final next Saturday, were not available for selection.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Barbarians’ match forms a key part of Eddie Jones’ side’s preparation for their upcoming tour of Australia.

England will play three Tests against the Wallabies in Perth (July 2), Brisbane (July 9) and Sydney (July 16).

Jones said: “This is a strong, diverse squad. There are a lot of exciting, young players and some experienced players who have another opportunity to shine.

“Everyone will be given the chance to make their case for being part of the Australia tour squad while we prepare for the Barbarians.

“The Barbarians game at Twickenham is always a great rugby occasion and we know the fans always have a great day out, watching a really entertaining game.

“We’re looking forward to working hard on the training pitch this week so we’re ready for a fantastic match on Sunday.”

England squad

Forwards: Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 6 caps), Callum Chick (Newcastle Falcons, 2 caps), Will Collier (Harlequins, 2 caps), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 40 caps), Trevor Davison (Newcastle Falcons, 2 caps), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 9 caps), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 30 caps), Will Goodrick-Clarke (London Irish, uncapped), Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 12 caps), Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors, 2 caps), Sam Jeffries (Bristol Bears, uncapped), Courtney Lawes (Saints, 93 caps), Lewis Ludlam (Saints, 11 caps), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 2 caps), Patrick Schickerling (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped), Jack Singleton (Gloucester Rugby, 3 caps), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 20 caps), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 28 caps), Jack Walker (Harlequins, uncapped), Jack Willis (Wasps, 3 caps)

Backs: Henry Arundell (London Irish, uncapped), Mark Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby, 1 cap), Orlando Bailey (Bath Rugby, uncapped), Danny Care (Harlequins, 84 caps), Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 11 caps), Fraser Dingwall (Saints, uncapped), Tommy Freeman (Saints, uncapped), Ollie Hassell-Collins (London Irish, uncapped), Will Joseph (London Irish, uncapped), Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 12 caps), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 69 caps), Alex Mitchell (Saints, 1 cap), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 39 caps), Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons, 2 caps), Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 6 caps), Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 10 caps).