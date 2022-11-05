Fin allays injury fears as he savours 'unreal' start to life at Saints

Fin Smith has enjoyed a superb start to his Saints career

Smith was unable to continue, meaning Saints had to bring hooker Robbie Smith on, on the wing.

However, the black, green and gold got the job done, securing a 26-19 Gallagher Premiership win at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

And Smith, who was named man of the match, gave an update on his condition in his post-match interview.

"I'm good, it was just cramp," the 20-year-old said. "I'm a bit unfit because I haven't played in a while so I got snipered at the end, but I was alright.

"I'll be alright for next week hopefully."

Smith has been a huge success story at Saints so far, having joined the club following the sad demise of Worcester Warriors last month.

And the new signing says he is loving life at the Gardens.

"It's been unreal," said Smith, who has landed all 12 of his kicks at goal, helping Saints to secure back-to-back league wins.

"Obviously it was a really disappointing time with what happened at my old club, but I can't dwell on it now.

"It's made me super grateful for the opportunity to be around a rugby team and be around the boys every day.

"Coming into training and trying to get the most out of training every day has been great.

"They are a top group of boys, a great group of young boys who want to get better every day.

"It's a great environment to be in, and I'm absolutely loving it.