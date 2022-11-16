Ferguson keen to avoid television fame as he focuses on coaching at Saints

The assistant coach continues to be the go-to guy when the BT Sport commentators want some Saintly insight during matches.

It has led to some hilarious exchanges, with Ferguson's unique brand of comedy capturing the attention of supporters.

He was recently involved in a chat which led to BT Sport commentator Nick Mullins jokingly tweeting: "For the sake of clarity, me & Matt Ferguson are to seek relationship counsellor. We remain committed to each & would appreciate some privacy at this difficult time."

Ferguson had to run on to the field to pass messages to the players, meaning he didn't respond when Mullins addressed him.

Later in the game, Ferguson, who is pitchside for matches, had to cut a second conversation short as he was trying to listen to messages from the other Saints coaches, who were situated in the stand.

It is clear that when Saints are live on television, Ferguson has plenty of plates to spin.

And he said: "It's tough and it's a lot easier when you're not running on for every stoppage.

"Unfortunately it's something I'm becoming more well known for than my coaching, which isn't ideal.

"It's part of the job so it is what it is."

So why is Ferguson the one who Saints designate to talk to the commentary team?

"I just think the way we set up with me being down the bottom (at pitchside) to deliver messages, it's just easier for me to be closer to the microphone really," Ferguson said.