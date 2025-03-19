'Fast and very powerful' - Dowson delighted as Saints sign Zimbabwe prop Kundiona

Phil Dowson (photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Saints have signed Zimbabwean prop Cleopas Kundiona from French Pro D2 side USON Nevers ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The 26-year-old tighthead will arrive at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens this summer.

Kundiona has made 49 appearances for Nevers – 37 of which have come as a starter.

He is also a key member of Zimbabwe’s international side, with the Sables winning the 2024 Africa Cup and aiming to qualify for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia by winning the tournament again this coming July.

At 6ft and 124kg, the powerful prop is a strong set-piece operator but also boasts superb mobility around the park.

And Saints boss Phil Dowson believes Kundiona has all the attributes required to make an impact as a front rower in the Gallagher Premiership.

“We initially spoke with Cleopas around 18 months ago, and we’ve continued to watch him over at Nevers,” Dowson said.

“If you’re a young prop playing regularly in Pro D2, then you’re definitely doing a lot of good things on the pitch.

“He’s garnered a huge amount of experience in what is a very tough French league, and he’s someone with a lot of athleticism; he’s a big man, but he is also fast and very powerful.

“He really impressed us with the way he spoke about everything he wants to achieve during his career, and how he wants to push himself as hard as possible to get there – we thought he would fit in really well with us here at Saints.

“So, we’re excited to get Cleopas on board and very optimistic that he can have a big impact within our front-row group in Northampton.”

While still a student at Falcon College in his native Zimbabwe, Kundiona caught the eye for his country’s Under-18s side with his technical maturity and raw power, earning his first senior start at tighthead for Zimbabwe at just 19 years old.

A move to the Hollywoodbets Sharks’ professional set-up followed, where he rubbed shoulders with the likes of Springbok props Ox Nche and Beast Mtawarira, before Kundiona made the switch to Stade Olympique Chambéry for the 2021/22 campaign.

A series of impressive performances in the Nationale (France’s third tier) led to a move to Nevers the following season, with Kundiona plying his trade there ever since.

The Zimbabwean follows in the footsteps of one of his compatriots, Brian Mujati, in pulling on a black, green and gold jersey.

And Kundiona is relishing the prospect of taking another step forward in his career with Saints.

He said: “Saints is a huge club with a lot of heritage, and speaking to the coaches about the prospect of continuing to learn and progress my game in Northampton, it felt like this was a really positive move for me to make.

“I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity, it feels like a blessing for me to make this step and it has taken a lot of hard work and perseverance.

“The coaching, the facilities and the fanbase in Northampton are all incredible, so I am very excited to be signing for Saints.

“I am also really looking forward to playing in the Premiership for the first time in my career. The league is definitely faster than Pro D2, and I’ve already watched plenty of Saints’ matches so I am relishing the chance to work alongside the players already at the club.

“I want to be able to assert myself and my skillset on the field. As a prop, scrummaging always comes first and foremost, but from there I love to get around the pitch as much as I can and put my team-mates into space.

"Defensively, I love being in the fight and helping to put the team in a position to win matches.

“The support for Saints in Northampton is clear to see and that’s a great thing. The club is a big part of the community and as a player, you always want to feel like you’re playing for something bigger than yourself.

"Seeing the stadium packed out every week means a lot, so I am very excited to play in front of that crowd next season.”