Fantastic four for Freeman as Saints see off Saracens in top-of-the-table tussle

Tommy Freeman scored four tries for Saints against Saracens (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

It was a fantastic four for Tommy Freeman as Saints put Saracens to the sword with a breathtaking second-half comeback at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Friday night.

Freeman pocketed a hat-trick in the final 20 minutes, adding to his first-half score, to ensure Saints would remain top of the Gallagher PREM table and retain their unbeaten record.

Saracens had put that under real threat as they scored 26 unanswered points to roar back from 17-0 down, but Saints rolled up their sleeves and cranked up the heat.

Some of the rugby that was played was scintillating and Freeman put the icing on the cake by gathering a brilliant crossfield kick from Fin Smith to round off a special showing.

Saints had gone into the game knowing they had one more league game to navigate before the autumn international period, which will see them return to PREM Rugby Cup action.

And they looked hungry from the off against a Saracens side who were sitting two points behind them in second.

Alex Mitchell tried to cause to havoc in the Saracens defence early on as he cleverly kicked ahead and Freeman gathered the bouncing ball, but Charlie Bracken did well to win the breakdown penalty and his side escaped.

Freeman was up for the fight in the early stages and after his superb run down the right, Saints stayed patient, moving the ball to the left where Smith placed a perfect grubber kick through for George Hendy to score.

Smith missed the conversion and there was some fortune for Saracens soon after as Max Malins' scuffed clearance kick ended up in his own hands to allow the away side to get out again after another period of home pressure.

Edoardo Todaro then came close to scoring as he flew towards the try line with help from his team-mates, but Fergus Burke got under the ball to hold the Italy wing up.

Saints were swarming all over Saracens but a promising attack ended when Smith saw the ball slip from his grasp under pressure.

Saints wouldn't let the chance go when it came soon after though as another Smith kick caused havoc in the away defence and Malins failed to get hold of the ball, allowing Tom Pearson to pounce and get a hand on the ball for the try.

Smith notched the conversion and Saints were soon flying forward again, with Noah Caluori just doing enough to stop Todaro scoring in the corner.

It was all black, green and gold though, with Hendy and Freeman in particular running riot.

The duo soon combined to great effect as Hendy sent Freeman over on the right.

Saints were then hit by a sucker punch as Saracens scored from their first real attack. And they didn't have to work hard for it as Nick Tompkins slipped through an attempted tackle and released Burke for the score.

Owen Farrell converted and the game had suddenly changed as Theo Dan went flying through and Saints were left struggling, with Todaro conceding a penalty on his own line under huge pressure.

Saints thought they would be able to finally take some of the heat off as they pushed their opponents back to close to halfway, but Burke engineered a fine kick which bounced perfectly into the path of Charlie Bracken, who did the rest.

Farrell sent the conversion wide of the right post, but Saints had really let the men in white back into the game, and they were behind before the break as more ill discipline at lineout time cost them dear.

Eventually referee Anthony Woodthorpe decided to go to his pocked, giving Pearson a yellow card as he paid the price for his team's persistent offending, though the sin-binning looked harsh.

And Saracens took their chance to move in front at the break as Juan Martin Gonzalez scored, giving Farrell the opportunity to notch the conversion, which he did, to make it 19-17.

Saints would have to play with 14 men at the start of the second period, and they had to find a way to get the momentum back.

But they were soon under siege again when the game restarted, with relentless Saracens pressure made to pay by Hugh Tizard close to the home posts.

Farrell converted and it was 26-17 to the away side when Pearson returned to the field almost nine minutes into the second half.

Freeman tried to provide a spark for his side as he and Hendy combined down the right for the first time in what felt like a long time in a match that had got away since they had been running the show in the early exchanges.

Saints threatened a reaction when Henry Pollock intercepted and Mitchell's pass hit Marco Riccioni, who was yellow carded for offside.

Pearson powered over for the bonus-point try, with Smith converting to cut the gap to two points and lift the noise levels again.

Saints had suddenly come back to life and after they moved the ball at incredible speed, Freeman dotted down to put his team back in front.

Smith converted and cries of 'Shoe Army' rang out around the Gardens.

Saints were desperate to make the most of their renewed vigour as they won a series of penalties close to the Saracens line, and they finally did it as they fired the ball to the right for Freeman to complete his hat-trick.

Smith converted and Saints led by 12 points, but Saracens struck back soon after as the referee awarded what appeared a harsh penalty against Todaro, and Jack Bracken took it quickly to send Malins over on the right.

Farrell sent the conversion to the right of the posts, leaving the gap at seven points with eight minutes still to play.

Nerves were jangling, but not for Smith as he sent a delicious crossfield kick over for Freeman, who gathered and scored in typically world-class fashion, taking his try tally to four for the night.

Smith missed the conversion, but Saints refused to let Saracens get back in the game again, denying them a losing bonus point as Pollock got over the ball to win a breakdown penalty that put the seal on the game.

Saints: 15 George Hendy; 14 Tommy Freeman, 13 Rory Hutchinson (Tom Litchfield 80), 12 Fraser Dingwall (c), 11 Edoardo Todaro; 10 Fin Smith, 9 Alex Mitchell (Archie McParland 80); 1 Danilo Fischetti (Manny Iyogun 54), 2 Robbie Smith (Craig Wright 54), 3 Trevor Davison (Luke Green 69); 4 Tom Lockett, 5 JJ Van Der Mescht (Ed Prowse 60); 6 Alex Coles, 7 Tom Pearson (Callum Chick 69), 8 Henry Pollock.

Saracens: 15 Max Malins, 14 Noah Caluori (Angus Hall 65), 13 Nick Tompkins, 12 Owen Farrell, 11 Jack Bracken; 10 Fergus Burke, 9 Charlie Bracken (Gareth Simpson 71); 1 Eroni Mawi (Rhys Carre 44), 2 Theo Dan (James Hadfield 65), 3 Marco Riccioni (Marcus Street 73), 4 Maro Itoje (c), 5 Hugh Tizard (Nick Isiekwe 58); 6 Juan Martin Gonzalez (Theo McFarland 52), 7 Andy Onyeama-Christie (Ben Earl 54), 8 Tom Willis.

Referee: Anthony Woodthorpe