Family comes first as Lawes' summer switch from Saints to Brive is confirmed

Lawes will leave Saints this summer as he departs to join the French Pro D2 side.

The legendary forward will bring the curtain down on 17 seasons with the black, green and gold, where he came through the Academy.

He was keen to stay at the Gardens and finish his career as a one-club man, with Saints understood to have offered him a sizeable one-year contract.

Courtney Lawes (photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

But Brive came calling with a mega-deal and it was one Lawes couldn't turn down as he looks to set himself and his family up for the future.

“I want to make it clear that I really would have liked to end my career as a one-club man, and Saints did absolutely everything they possibly could to make that happen – our conversations were all very positive,” said Lawes, who is celebrating his 35th birthday today.

“But, first and foremost, I have to make sure that my family and I are in the best position possible for my retirement, which will be in the next couple of years.

“This is likely to be the last contract I’ll ever sign, and the offer I have received to play overseas will be transformational for my family, so there was no way I could turn it down and I took the decision to move away from Northampton.

“I’m so grateful for everything that Saints has given to me. I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to play so long for my hometown, and the supporters have been amazing through it all – in both the good times and the bad.

“I’ve been through it all with Saints and I just hope that my efforts on the pitch have reflected my appreciation for the club.

"It’s obviously incredibly sad for me to be leaving, but ultimately, I know I am leaving Saints in really good hands on and off the pitch with the players, coaches and staff we have.

“I know that they will continue to push on and I hope they can become the best side in England for an extended period of time.

"I’ll always be a massive supporter of Northampton Saints.

“I’ve always given everything I have to the club, and that’s only going to continue for these final few months in black, green and gold.