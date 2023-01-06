Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints: Full team news for Saturday's game at Sandy Park

Ribbans was one of the stars of the show in the 46-17 win against Harlequins last Sunday, but his place in the side will be taken by Alex Coles, who has returned from concussion to start.

Sam Matavesi misses out due to a hamstring injury sustained last weekend, meaning Mike Haywood starts at hooker.

Fin Smith is another player who is missing as he was forced off at half-time against Harlequins due to concussion.

George Furbank

That means George Furbank moves to fly-half, with Courtnall Skosan coming in on the wing and Tommy Freeman switching to full-back.

Alex Mitchell has been passed fit and he will start at scrum-half once more.

Tom Collins returns to the matchday squad as he is named among the replacements.

Juarno Augustus, James Fish, James Grayson, Courtney Lawes are all out injured.

Exeter, who lost 35-3 at Saracens last Saturday, are buoyed by the fact that they are able to welcome back a number of leading lights for the clash with Saints.

Luke Cowan-Dickie, who will skipper the side, heads up the list of returnees, which also includes Dafydd Jenkins, Dave Ewers and Sam Simmonds in the pack.

Behind the scrum, the hosts will be unchanged from the Saracens game.

On the bench there are returns for James Kenny, Jack Dunne, Jack Maunder and Harvey Skinner, the latter two having been sidelined for a number of weeks with injuries.

Exeter Chiefs: Hodge; Nowell, Slade, Kata, Woodburn; J Simmonds, S Maunder; Sio, Cowan-Dickie (c), Williams; Jenkins, Dunne; Ewers, Tshiunza, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Yeandle, Kenny, Iosefa-Scott, van Heerden, Fisilau, J Maunder, Skinner, O'Loughlin.

Saints: Freeman; Skosan, Proctor, Dingwall, Ramm; Furbank, Mitchell; Furbank, Mitchell; A Waller, Haywood, Hill; Coles, Moon; Salakaia-Loto, Scott-Young, Ludlam (c).