Exeter Chiefs 42 Northampton Saints 14: Tom Vickers' review and player ratings

Tom Seabrook produced a battling performance at Sandy Park (photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

If you had taken a look at the teams before the match and then skipped to seeing the final score, you would have assumed a much-changed Saints side had been outclassed by the best Exeter could field.

But that was far from the truth at Sandy Park on Sunday as Phil Dowson’s heavily-rotated group produced a valiant performance that deserved far better than the harsh scoreline they ended up with.

It was perhaps the least convincing 28-point success you will see from Exeter, who struggled to create anything for long periods and who actually found themselves on the back foot for far longer than they or their fans would have anticipated given Saints’ team selection.

This black, green and gold group rocked up with plenty of belief, and with five minutes to go before half-time, they were level, having enjoyed 66 per cent of the possession and a whopping 72 per cent of the territory.

What proved their undoing in both halves was that they shipped two quick tries before the whistle was blown.

Exeter landed a couple of sucker punches in the closing stages of the first half, and then replicated that in the final minutes of the match.

That gave the scoreline a gloss that the home side, who were clearly struggling for confidence following a sobering season, really hadn’t merited.

And Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter admitted as much afterwards as he revealed he had dished out a ‘10-minute b******ing’ to his players in the dressing room after the match.

For Saints, it was a performance to be largely proud of as they handed out six Gallagher Premiership debuts.

However, as was the case in the game at Newcastle last month, they once again suffered several injury issues that they really didn’t need with the Investec Champions Cup final in Cardiff just around the corner.

Tom West had to limp off midway through the first half, Tom James didn’t return from a head injury assessment during the second half, Will Glister came off holding his shoulder and Tom Seabrook clearly played through the pain for 77 minutes.

Saints have been beset by injuries and it has really hampered them in the Premiership, with their title defence finally reaching its official conclusion at Sandy Park.

The black, green and gold can’t now make the play-offs in a campaign that really has been so fragmented.

But they still have European glory to aim for and will have to be sensible in how they manage a depleted squad in the next two weeks.

Some players showed they could step up when called upon at Sandy Park, and Saints will need much more of that character on the road to Cardiff.

How they rated.

JAKE GARSIDE – CHRON STAR MAN – a really lively showing from this young man, who has played in so many positions for Saints. He grabbed a first-half try and caused problems with his direct running… 7.5

TOBY COUSINS – saw one fine run down the left stopped just short of the line and certainly showed his physicality out wide… 7

TOM SEABROOK – was clearly playing through the pain as he had to receive treatment on several occasions, but he kept getting up and making an impact for his team… 7.5

TOM LITCHFIELD – delivered one lovely offload that almost resulted in a try for Cousins, and you could see his ability here… 7

WILL GLISTER – a real shame that he had to go off during the second half with what appeared to be a shoulder injury as he had delivered another assured showing here… 7

TOM JAMES – had to go off for a head injury assessment during the second period, and Saints will hope for the best. One intercept try aside, this was another decent effort from the scrum-half playing at fly-half. Made some big hits… 6.5

JONNY WEIMANN – looked sharp as he tried to keep the Saints tempo high. His quick tap penalty resulted in a try for Tom Lockett and he could be pleased with his work… 7

TOM WEST – another player added to the lengthening injury list as he had to come off early on… 6

HENRY WALKER – a decent first half on the field for the hooker as he looked to have an influence close to the Exeter line with Saints piling on the pressure… 6

ELLIOT MILLAR MILLS – has been in good form and he delivered a good first half here as he competed well… 6.5

ED PROWSE – made a big impact in the collision area as he showed real force when carrying the ball, and this was an impressive showing… 7.5

CHUNYA MUNGA – a calm presence in the side as he kept his young team-mates composed… 7

TOM LOCKETT – the captain grabbed a try with a strong finish, and you could see his ability here… 7.5

FYN BROWN – looked really strong with ball in hand, helping Saints to push Exeter back, particularly during the first half… 7.5

ANGUS SCOTT-YOUNG – saw a ball stolen after a Saints scrum but really put himself about for his team, as ever, helping to keep the lineout steady, making key interventions… 7.5

Replacements (who played more than 20 minutes)

TAREK HAFFAR (for West 23) – made a couple of trademark surges with ball in hand and looked hungry for work… 7

CRAIG WRIGHT (for Walker 40) – the youngster is a really good prospect and not only was he hugely physical but he got around the park well… 7

LUKE GREEN (for Millar Mills 40) – helped Saints continue to front up to the Exeter forwards… 6

EWAN BAKER (for James 52) – a Premiership debut for the young full-back, and he did little wrong during his time on the field… 6

CALLUM HUNTER-HILL (for Lockett 59) – good for Saints to have this man’s experience back and he tried hard to make an impact… 6