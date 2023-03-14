News you can trust since 1869
Exeter-bound prop Painter 'loved every minute' of his stay at Saints

Ehren Painter says he will miss life at Saints as he heads for the exit door.

By Tom Vickers
Published 14th Mar 2023, 11:03 GMT- 1 min read

The 24-year-old joins Exeter Chiefs with immediate effect, with Saints drafting in Newcastle Falcons tighthead prop Trevor Davison to replace him.

Painter came through the Academy at Saints and has gone on to make 84 appearances for the club, scoring one try.

He will now head for pastures new, swapping cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens for Sandy Park.

And Painter said: “I’ve loved every minute of my time at Northampton Saints, coming through the Academy and getting to play for my boyhood club has been incredible.

"I’m very grateful to everyone at Saints for the chances I’ve been given and to the coaches for the faith they’ve put in me along the way.

“I’ll miss the great friends I’ve made in my time here and I’ll miss running out at Franklin’s Gardens in front a brilliant bunch of supporters.”

