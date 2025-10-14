England Under-20s set to face Wales in Six Nations game at the Gardens

The Gardens will host the England Under-20s next year (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens will host a men's pathway game for the first time in six years when England take on Wales in round one of the Under-20 Men's Six Nations next year.

The Red Rose youngsters open their 2026 campaign against their Wales counterparts at the Gardens on Friday, February 6 (7.45pm kick-off).

England Under-20s suffered a 39-21 defeat to Ireland in Northampton in 2020, with now capped senior men’s players Theo Dan, Max Ojomoh, Tom Roebuck and Freddie Steward playing a part in that campaign.

Head coach Andy Titterrell and assistant coach Kevin Sorrell named their 50-strong Elite Player Squad (EPS) in September, with seven Saints players included.

Forward Sonny Tonga’uiha as well as backs Henry Lumley, Freddie St John and James Pater were the uncapped inclusions, while Aiden Ainsworth-Cave and Oliver Scola are both primed to add to their nine Under-20 caps, and Jonny Weimann to his six Under-20 appearances.

Titterrell said: “We’re delighted to have our Six Nations schedule confirmed and are determined to make an impactful start with this hugely exciting cohort.

“Recent years have shown an increase in attention on pathway fixtures, with big occasions that have supported our players in developing their talents in front of fantastic crowds.

“I’m grateful to our hosts in Bath and Northampton in allowing us to begin our journey in such storied stadiums as we look to collectively earn our way to regaining top honours in 2026.”

England U20 Men’s confirmed U20 Men’s 2026 Six Nations fixtures

Round 1 – England v Wales – Friday, February 6 – 19:45 GMT kick-off – cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton.

Round 2 – Scotland v England – Friday, February 13 – 19:15 GMT kick-off – venue TBC

Round 3 – England v Ireland – Friday, February 20 – 19:45 GMT kick-off – The Recreation Ground, Bath.

Round 4 – Italy v England – Friday, March 6 – 19:15 GMT kick-off – Venue TBC

Round 5 – France v England – Sunday, March 15 – 17:45 GMT kick-off – Venue TBC