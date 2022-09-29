England call-ups a reflection of Saints' 'coaching and development'

Eddie Jones has selected seven Saints stars, with Dingwall joined in the 36-man group by Alex Coles, David Ribbans, Lewis Ludlam, Alex Mitchell, Tommy Freeman and George Furbank.

Coutney Lawes would also be involved, but he suffered concussion against Leicester Tigers last weekend.

The Saints players will join up with England for a three-day training camp that starts on Sunday, but they will all be available to face Harlequins earlier that afternoon.

Fraser Dingwall

Advertisement

“We can all play and then head to camp, and it's really pleasing that we got the call-up and we can be available at the weekend,” Dingwall said. “It's massively pleasing that we're in the squad.

“I've known Colesy since we were young because we're both from Cambridge and I'm really happy for him. He's had a good bit of form since last year. To see him get the reward is really pleasing.

“It's also really good to see Dave (Ribbans) back involved. I know he's had his injury struggles since the back end of last season but it's testament to how good he is.

“Everyone will be eager to get into camp and put their best foot forward."

Advertisement

Dingwall added: “It's a great example of the level of coaching we're receiving here and the level of development that's going on here.

“People being selected is always a by-product of the team doing well, and if the team can do well then more people will be seen to be doing well and hopefully they get recognition.

“It's a really good thing for the club.”

Dingwall was on England's summer tour of Australia, though he did not get any game time in the three-Test series, which the Red Rose won 2-1.

Advertisement

“It was the first time I'd been in camp for a sustained period of time,” said the 23-year-old.

“I really enjoyed being in the environment for longer, to spend longer with the coaches and to be part of a campaign that ended up being really successful.

“It didn't go exactly as I wanted in terms of getting to play, but I've got a lot of fond memories in terms of being in Australia and overall winning the series.”

Dingwall's focus soon switched back to Saints matters as he skippered his club in their Gallagher Premiership season opener at Sale Sharks.

Advertisement

The black, green and gold lost there though, and they were also beaten by Leicester Tigers last weekend, having won at home to London Irish a week earlier.

Saints will look to get back on track in a tricky away game against Harlequins this weekend.

And Dingwall said: “It's an interesting one because of the results we've had at the start of this year.

“They're a top side, probably similar style to how we want to play and we've had some crackers in the past.

Advertisement

“Hopefully it will be a good one at the weekend.

“They've got a lot of attacking threats all over the pitch and they're a team who will move the ball to space wherever they are.

“It's about negating their go-forward initially, making it hard for them to play to space when they're on the back foot.

“It's about negating their half-backs, who make them tick, and it's about being alive to everything.

Advertisement

“They're not necessarily a side who will give you the ball back after a certain amount of time.