England and Sale star Tuilagi hit with ban after sending off against Saints

But Tuilagi will only miss three games should he complete the World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme.

The England centre was sent off in the 14th minute of the match at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens for a forearm to the head of Tommy Freeman.

Tuilagi apologised to England team-mate Freeman as he left the field, and Sale boss Alex Sanderson later said his player was 'gutted' about the incident.

Saints went on to win the game 38-34 in dramatic fashion after Sale were hit by yellow cards for Cobus Wiese and Ewan Ashman during the second half.

Tuilagi's case was heard on Tuesday and it was decided that he would miss the matches against Exeter Chiefs, Saracens, London Irish and Cardiff Blues.

