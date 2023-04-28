Emotional afternoon at the Gardens as long-serving stars get set to say goodbye

That is because for players, coaches and supporters there will be huge emotion as so many long-serving stars say their final farewell to the Gardens.

Saints do now still have at least one more league match to play, but their Gallagher Premiership play-off semi-final is certain to take place on the road.

That means Saturday's friendly fixture against Leicester Tigers (kick-off 2pm) presents the last chance for many to say goodbye to men who have done so much in black, green and gold.

Mike Haywood will retire this summer

Mike Haywood, David Ribbans and Tom Collins are among those heading for the exit door this summer.

Haywood is retiring, Ribbans is going to Toulon and Collins is set to join London Irish.

Each player has made a huge contribution to life at Saints, and each will be missed.

So this Saturday will be a real chance for fans to show their appreciation for those Saintsmen.

“It will be emotional," said Saints head coach Sam Vesty. "It’s tough because we’ve spent so much time together with these guys.

“It’s always nice to have had these shared experiences and at times people leave it’s always hard, even though it’s good to see them moving on to the next part of their lives, in Mikey’s case, or in TC’s case to play rugby elsewhere.

“You wish them all the best and they will get an excellent reception, but it is tough as well.”

Now that Saints' Premiership play-off place is secure, the game against Tigers, who won the first leg of the ‘Derby Day Double’ at Mattioli Woods Welford Road earlier this month, takes on a little extra significance.

Saints could opt to give some minutes to men who need them in preparation for the huge clash that lies in wait next month.

And Vesty said: "I think that clarity about having a game to work towards is great for us as a squad and I think it will make the game even more worthwhile and special as well.

“It will be worthwhile for us as a squad to keep us moving forward, in terms of playing really good rugby, but also it means we’re still in the hunt and we want to thank these people that have been at the club for such a longtime.