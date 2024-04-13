Electric Saints batter the Bulls to set up Champions Cup semi-final against Leinster

Fin Smith (photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

The black, green and gold racked up nine tries at a jubilant cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens as they marched into the final four for the first time since 2010/2011 season, when they lost to Leinster in the final.

Saints were electric from the off and they flew into a 28-10 first-half lead before a couple of sucker-punch scores from the Bulls pegged them back.

But Phil Dowson's men raced out of the blocks at the start of the second period as they took total control of the tie and refused to let the Bulls get close again.

Saints will now make the trip to Ireland on the first weekend of May to face a Leinster side who cruised past La Rochelle earlier in the day.

Much of the talk before Saints' battle with the Bulls had been around the team selection of the South African side - and their difficulties in travelling to England.

But a Bulls team showing 13 changes from the previous weekend's thrashing of Lyon started on the front foot, with Juarno Augustus eventually gathering a loose ball to give his side some relief.

Saints were soon flying forward in response as James Ramm raced towards 22, but the home side couldn't quite connect the dots.

More pressure came the way of the Bulls when Courtney Lawes stole a lineout, but Alex Mitchell was held up over the line by some determined last-ditch defending.

But Saints soon pieced together some brilliance, flying forward before Ramm ran a superb line, cutting the Bulls open and then dummying his way over the line.

Fin Smith converted to draw another roar from the noisy Gardens, but the Bulls responded immediately as they won a contentious breakdown penalty and set up an attack.

No.8 Cameron Hanekom was the man who turned on the power to force his way over the line, with Chris Smith converting to level the scores.

The scores weren't level for long though as Alex Coles charged forward and gave the ball inside to Lawes, who refused to be stopped as he stretched out to score.

Smith converted, but his opposite number soon cut the gap with a penalty as Saints were penalised from the restart.

But Saints were looking ruthless when they got the chance to attack, and after they set up a trademark lineout move, Ollie Sleightholme grabbed a Curtis Langdon pass and pinballed his way over the line, finishing in fantastic fashion.

Smith converted to make it 21-10 and he was soon adding the extras again after the Bulls lost a lineout in their own 22 and Saints moved the ball at speed before Mitchell cut the away side apart with a typical scything finish.

The Bulls refused to be deterred though and they found a way back into the game as Akker van der Merwe made his way down the left to score in the corner.

The conversion was missed but Smith made no mistake soon after as Saints were left stunned by a sucker-punch.

Saints looked certain to score as Fraser Dingwall flew forward, but as Mitchell tried to send the ball wide, Sebastian de Klerk intercepted and went the length to score.

The gap was suddenly just six points and the Bulls were very much back in the game.

Saints tried to mount one final attack before the break, but the Bulls held out against a lineout drive to ensure they would go in at half-time with plenty of hope.

But Saints came flying out of the blocks at the start of the second period as they pieced together a clever move that saw Mitchell, Lawes and Tommy Freeman combine to send Coles away for the try.

Smith converted and he soon tried to apply more pressure, placing a kick through that couldn't quite find the onrushing Trevor Davison, who was beaten to the ball by his opposite number.

But Saints didn't have to wait long for their next try as the forwards tried to force their way over before the ball came out and Dingwall spun, gave the ball to Smith and he fired it to Ramm for his second score of the game.

Smith hit the post with the conversion and there was barely time to take a breath before the Bulls looked to have scored at the other end as de Klerk went over.

But there was a clear offence in the build-up as Hanekom had tip-tackled Dingwall, earning the Bulls No.8 a yellow card and meaning the de Klerk try was chalked off.

Saints immediately took advantage of having the extra man as the Bulls overthrew a lineout in their own 22, allowing Ramm and Smith to combine to send Dingwall over.

Smith converted again to make it 47-22, and Saints took the opportunity to send on three replacements, with Langdon, Lawes and Sam Graham given a breather.

Alex Waller and Paul Hill came on a few minutes later and helped Saints win two penalties from as many scrums.

George Furbank was next to enter the action, making his return from a calf injury suffered during the Guinness Six Nations as he replaced Dingwall.

Sleightholme thought he'd added another try to his tally when he dotted down in the corner, but he was clearly offside from a charge-down and it was disallowed.

Birthday boy Sleightholme threatened again soon after with some more electric play, but after he was denied, Mitchell was not.

The Saints scrum-half sniped his way over in expert fashion, taking his team to a half-century of points.

Smith converted to make it 54-22 and there was still time for more from Saints, with Augustus last to add his name to the scoresheet as he used his power to get over.

Saints: Ramm; Hendy, Freeman, Dingwall (Furbank 61), Sleightholme; F Smith, Mitchell (James 68); Iyogun (A Waller 57), Langdon (S Matavesi 52), Davison (Hill 57); Moon, Coles (Mayanavanua 68); Lawes (c) (Scott-Young 52), Graham (Ludlam 52), Augustus.

Vodacom Bulls: Williams; de Klerk, Immelman, Vorster (Hendricks 60), Jacobs; Smith (van der Walt 65), Burger (Johannes 65); Matanzima (D Smith 52), van der Merwe (Wessels 60), M Smith (Klopper 52); Swanepoel, van Heerden; Carr (c), Gumede, Hanekom (Oliwier 72).