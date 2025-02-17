Eight Saints in England A squad as Witheat and Pasco are added to the mix
The inclusion of centre Pasco and wing Witheat takes the total number of Northampton players named in the 29-man group to eight.
Luke Green, Tarek Haffar, Curtis Langdon, Tom Lockett, Tom Pearson and George Hendy are also included.
Witheat, who is 18, and Pasco, who is 19, have both impressed for Saints in the Premiership Rugby Cup in recent weeks and will now be training with England A at the Bristol Bears High Performance Centre.
England Men A wider squad to face Ireland A (includes current club and senior caps)
Forwards: Alfie Barbeary (Bath Rugby), Phil Brantingham (Saracens), Richard Capstick (Exeter Chiefs), Greg Fisilau (Exeter Chiefs), Mackenzie Graham (Bath Rugby), Luke Green (Saints), Tarek Haffar (Saints), Jack Kenningham (Harlequins), George Kloska (Bristol Bears), Curtis Langdon (Saints, 2 caps), Tom Lockett (Saints), Gabriel Oghre (Bristol Bears), Tom Pearson (Saints, 1 cap), Guy Pepper (Bath Rugby), Hugh Tizard (Saracens).
Backs: Charlie Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby), Will Butt (Bath Rugby), Joe Carpenter (Sale Sharks), Tobias Elliott (Saracens), Ollie Hassell-Collins (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps), George Hendy (Saints), Josh Hodge (Exeter Chiefs), Max Ojomoh (Bath Rugby), Billy Pasco (Saints), Will Porter (Harlequins), Jamie Shillcock (Leicester Tigers), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 16 caps), Rafe Witheat (Saints), Joseph Woodward (Leicester Tigers)
England Men A coaching staff for Ireland A fixture
Lee Blackett – head coach and attack coach
Haydn Thomas - defence coach
Louis Deacon – forwards coach
Matt Ferguson – scrum coach
