Dowson 'tremendously proud' of Saints players as they show fight at Kingsholm

Tom Pearson scored for Saints (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Phil Dowson says he is 'tremendously proud' of his Saints players after they claimed a stunning 37-35 win at Gloucester on Sunday afternoon.

The black, green and gold had seen a 31-0 lead go up in smoke as Gloucester moved 35-34 up with 10 minutes to go.

But Saints dusted themselves down and earned a penalty two minutes later, with Anthony Belleau slotting it in nerveless fashion from in front of The Shed.

That proved to be decisive as Saints kept their composure and kept the ball to put the seal on a memorable win, which came despite the fact they were missing 19 unavailable players.

"We spoke about what we learned (from the previous week's 33-33 draw at home to Exeter after leading 33-7 at half-time) and there's still things we need to be better at," Dowson said.

"Clearly in that second half there's not a team in this league, particularly at home, that's going to roll over and we had to dig very deep.

"It wasn't helped by some injuries and some really poor discipline - three second-half yellow cards is unacceptable - but we showed tremendous fighting spirit and that spoke volumes about where the squad's at.

"We spoke a bit last week about how your get momentum back when you've lost it and actually, credit to the players, we did that because to finish the game in their 22 with the ball, it spoke a lot to the lessons we learned.

"I wanted to keep the players ambitious and encourage them to play.

"What we didn't want to do was to go into our shell and worry about making mistakes."

Saints were again hit by injuries at Kingsholm, losing both tighthead props as Elliot Millar Mills had to come off with 16 minutes played and debutant Cleopas Kundiona had to depart during the second half.

In the previous week's game, Saints had lost Trevor Davison to injury on 21 minutes.

And Dowson feels those issues in the front row hampered Saints during the second half of both PREM matches.

"One of the issues is twice we've had front rowers leave early in a game," he said.

"If you run a front rower for 60, 70 minutes as we have done this week and last week it's going to take its toll.

"Unfortunately Cleopas had to go off - he was playing particularly well - and we had to go to uncontested scrums and were playing with a man less.

"That coupled with some poor discipline meant we gave ourselves a mountain to climb - but we just about did it."

And they did it thanks to Belleau's nerves of steel as he capped a superb performance with the boot with the winning penalty.

"Absolute credit to him," Dowson said.

"All of his kicking, because it was very windy, was outstanding."