Dowson salutes Scott-Young as 'tough, durable' flanker signs new Saints deal
Scott-Young has become the second player in as many days to pen a contract extension, following in the footsteps of centre Tom Litchfield.
It is another good re-signing for Saints as Scott-Young has become an important squad member since arriving from Queensland Reds ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.
Scott-Young quickly made himself a mainstay of the side, racking up 40 appearances since debuting against Sale Sharks 18 months ago.
And Saints boss Dowson said: “Angus has played a lot of rugby for Saints since arriving in Northampton – he’s tough, he’s durable, he pushes himself all the time and he challenges the group.
“There’s a lot of edge about Angus on the field. He’s pretty much in every matchday squad, and brings a lot of what we need in terms of being physical and aggressive, getting through a lot of work.
“He’s also very bright, and a big character within the group as he enjoys a bit of fun at the expense of himself and the others. He’s also living with George Hendy and has been a brilliant mentor for him as a young player looking to get better.
“Angus’s attitude towards development is exemplary; he’s very diligent, desperate to succeed, unrelenting and always getting better as a player, which is everything that we want.
“He puts in a shift every single week – in one game earlier this season he made 18 tackles after coming off the bench, which is extraordinary – and so we’re delighted to keep him here in Northampton moving forward.”