Dowson salutes 'leader' Dingwall after influential centre signs new Saints deal

Phil Dowson hailed 'leader' Fraser Dingwall after it was announced the talented and hugely influential centre had signed a new deal at Saints.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dingwall has committed his future to the black, green and gold having already notched 115 appearances and 23 tries for the club despite being just 24 years old.

He first linked up with Saints a decade ago, progressing through the junior and then senior Academy ranks at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He made his full debut against Leicester Tigers at Twickenham Stadium in 2018, won the club’s young player of the season award in 2019/20 after breaking into the first team and has captained Saints on several occasions since first leading out the side in 2022.

Fraser Dingwall (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

More personal accolades followed in 2022/23 as Dingwall claimed the Gallagher Premiership’s player of the month and try of the month awards in February, before also winning the cinch supporters’ player of the season and MPA try of the season awards at the conclusion of the campaign, and being named in the Premiership’s Dream Team.

Dingwall has earned international recognition during his time at the Gardens, representing Scotland up to Under-18 level before featuring for England’s Under-18 and Under-20s sides – captaining the Red Rose in 2019 during the Six Nations and World Rugby Under-20s Championships.

And Saints boss Dowson said: “Despite his age, Fraser is very much one of the senior players and a leader within our squad, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He’s a really important part of the group and a lot of people look to Fraser both in terms of how he prepares himself and how he goes about playing the game.

“He’s a top-quality player, there’s no doubt about that; he reads the game brilliantly, he’s got great footwork at the line, and he’s able to make huge contributions on both sides of the ball.

“But what’s also so impressive about him is the way he looks after people, makes sure everyone is on the right track, and communicates with the coaches – all those elements are very important for us.

“The fact that he has been recognised internationally and picked in so many England training camps shows that he has the ability to play at that level already.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It’s tough to break into international rugby, but I am confident Fraser can get there because of his ability to make all the players around him better.

“He creates space, does the unseen work, and talks to everyone in that backline to get them going in the right direction.