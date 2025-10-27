Dowson salutes Dingwall as centre becomes latest star to sign new Saints deal

Fraser Dingwall (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Phil Dowson praised 'brilliant rugby player' and 'genuinely good man' Fraser Dingwall after the centre became the latest key player to commit his future to Saints.

Dingwall follows in the footsteps of England team-mates Fin Smith and Alex Mitchell in signing a new contract at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

And that is huge news for Saints as the 26-year-old is a crucial member of the squad, on and off the pitch.

A lifelong supporter of the black, green and gold, Dingwall first joined Saints’ Academy set-up at just 14.

Last week his made his 150th appearance for the club, captaining Saints to a memorable 43-31 win against Saracens.

And boss Dowson is delighted that Dingwall has decided to stay at Northampton for years to come.

“Dingers is outstanding – in his play, in his commitment, in his work-rate, in his leadership – and his impact within our set-up cannot be overstated," Dowson said.

“He is someone who often flies under the radar and doesn’t always get the credit he deserves, but he’s a huge part of what we’re about. His defence, his ability to cut a line, his late footwork carrying the ball, and the way he can put people in space is world class and that’s something we’ve known at the club for a while now.

“That he’s now earning recognition with England reflects the strength of his character and relentless work ethic.

"He’s not just a brilliant rugby player, but a genuinely good man who has a huge impact on the connectedness of the group and influences how we operate on and off the field.

“He understands the value of relationships – with team-mates, coaches and staff – and has become a key voice in our set-up.

“As someone who’s come through our Academy, it’s hugely rewarding for the club to see him succeed. It speaks volumes about our pathway and Fraser’s own ambition.

"At just 26, he has plenty of rugby ahead of him and loads more still to achieve with Saints and England. I’m excited to see him do just that.”