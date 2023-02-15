Dowson salutes Academy coaches as Saints get set for another final appearance

Saints, who won 31-10 at Newcastle Falcons last weekend, will take on London Irish in the Premiership Rugby Under-18s League showpiece at Saracens' StoneX Stadium.

It is the second successive season that the black, green and gold have been in the final, having lost 13-5 to Bristol Bears at the end of the previous campaign.

But hopes are high that this Saints team, which includes the likes of Henry Pollock and Archie McParland, who have already made their debuts for the first team, can get the job done.

And Dowson said: “It's fantastic.

“(Head of Academy) Mark Hopley, (head coach) Will Parkin and everyone else involved have been brilliant in terms of developing those players to come through to our main squad.

“It's absolutely integral to the success of this club so it's not underestimated.

“It was great to see those boys get a good result up at Newcastle, we'll celebrate that and make sure we push on in the final as well.

Henry Pollock