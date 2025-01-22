Dowson predicts 'another classic' as Saints are handed Friday clash with Clermont

Cobus Reinach scored for Saints as they beat Clermont at the Gardens in January 2018 (photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Phil Dowson is predicting ‘another classic in Europe’ after Saints were handed a Friday night home clash with Clermont Auvergne in the Investec Champions Cup round of 16.

Dowson's men finished top of Pool 3 thanks to victories against Castres, Vodacom Bulls and Munster, who were beaten 34-32 in a thriller at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens last Saturday.

And that means that not only will Saints have home advantage in the round of 16, they would also have it in the quarter-finals should they make it that far.

If they do reach the last-eight, they would host the winner of Castres Olympique's home round of 16 tie against Benetton Rugby on the weekend of April 11/12/13.

Standing in Saints' way in the semi-finals if they were able to get there would be one of Leinster, Harlequins, Glasgow Warriors or Leicester Tigers.

Leinster will be the big favourites to reach the final four as they have home advantage against Quins in the last-16 and then home advantage again in the quarter-finals.

Saints lost 20-17 to Leinster in the semi-final at Croke Park last season and they would again have to travel to Ireland should both they and Leinster get to the final four.

Saints have played round of 16 opponents Clermont in European knockout matches twice during the past decade, losing away on both occasions. They were beaten 37-5 in the Champions Cup quarter-finals in April 2015 and lost 61-38 in the Challenge Cup last eight in March 2019.

And Dowson said: "I'm thinking of Teimana Harrison’s hat-trick out there recently (in 2019).

"It's a great place to play, a huge European club, a great tie for the Saints in the round of 16 to play a club of that nature.

"They will be very well supported and it will be another classic in Europe."

The black, green and gold will kick off the round of 16 weekend against Clermont at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens on Friday, April 4 (kick-off 8pm).

And Saints have announced that tickets will go on sale for season ticket holders on January 29, for members on February 5 and on general sale from February 8.

Investec Champions Cup round of 16

(pool stage rankings in brackets / all kick-offs local times)

Friday, April 4

Match 3: Northampton Saints (3) v ASM Clermont Auvergne (14), cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens (20.00), Premier Sports / beIN SPORTS / SuperSport / FloRugby

Saturday, April 5

Match 4: RC Toulon (4) v Saracens (13), Stade Félix Mayol (13.30), beIN SPORTS / Premier Sports / SuperSport / FloRugby

Match 2: Leinster Rugby (2) v Harlequins (15), Croke Park (15.00), RTE / Premier Sports / beIN SPORTS / SuperSport / FloRugby

Match 6: Castres Olympique (6) v Benetton Rugby (11), Stade Pierre-Fabre (16.00), beIN SPORTS / France TV / EPCRugby.TV / PremierSports / SuperSport / FloRugby

Match 8: Stade Rochelais (8) v Munster Rugby (9), Stade Marcel Deflandre (18.30), beIN SPORTS / PremierSports / SuperSport / FloRugby

Match 7: Glasgow Warriors (7) v Leicester Tigers (10), Scotstoun Stadium (20.00), Premier Sports / beIN SPORTS / SuperSport / FloRugby

Sunday, April 6

Match 1: Union Bordeaux-Bègles (1) v Ulster Rugby (16), Stade Chaban-Delmas (13.30), beIN SPORTS / PremierSports / SuperSport / FloRugby

Match 5: Stade Toulousain (5) v Sale Sharks (12), Stadium Municipal de Toulouse (16.00), France TV / beIN SPORTS / Premier Sports / SuperSport / Flo Rugby

Quarter-finals - April 11/12/13

QF 1: Winner R16 1 v Winner R16 8

QF 2: Winner R16 2 v Winner R16 7

QF 3: Winner R16 3 v Winner R16 6

QF 4: Winner R16 4 v Winner R16 5

NB The highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home venue advantage

Semi-finals - May 2/3/4

SF 1: Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 4

SF 2: Winner QF 2 v Winner QF 3

NB The matches will be played in Europe and where relevant the highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home country advantage

2025 Investec Champions Cup final - Saturday, May 24, Principality Stadium, Cardiff (2.45pm local time).