Dowson left to rue Saints' red zone inefficiency as they are beaten at Bath

The black, green and gold failed to make an abundance of possession and territory pay as they became the first side to lose to Bath in the Gallagher Premiership this season.

Bath had been beaten in all six of their league games, but they took their chances when they came, scoring from a break, a lineout and an interception.

Saints had won back-to-back Premiership matches going into the clash at The Rec, but they were never ahead against Bath, who suffocated them so often in attack.

Saints endured a difficult day at The Rec

"It was very disappointing and very frustrating," Dowson said.

"We spoke before the game about being more efficient in the opposition 22, and that was an issue again today.

"We didn't convert any of the pressure, particularly in the first half, into enough points and we gave opportunities to Bath, who did.

"We struggled at the breakdown (in the win against Newcastle) last week and we struggled again today to keep hold of the ball for long phases and to put our game on the pitch.

"Every time we put them under pressure, the release valve came and we made sure they could exit cleanly.

"We found ourselves in a situation where we were on the wrong side of the result in the last 10 minutes."

So why have Saints, who have lost four of their seven league matches so far, not able to get their game plan of the field for the full 80 minutes?

"I'm not sure," Dowson said. "I can't quite put my finger on it, but we're working hard and I'm absolutely sure the coaches are delivering the messages and the players are working hard on it.

"It hasn't come to fruition as yet, but it will do, I'm sure."

Saints know they need to sharpen up at the breakdown as they were sinners in that area at The Rec.

"What we're doing at the breakdown probably isn't strong enough because we're losing the ball there," Dowson said.

"I don't think it's solely individual errors, there are lots of things we can do better and errors are going to happen, but they're happening a lot at the moment.

"We haven't been performing as well as we like.

"We talk about if we perform we'll win, but we haven't been consistent in what we're doing.

"The inconsistency sits around turning pressure into points - we've had loads of pressure so there's no problem with how we get into the opposition 22 - and being tougher in our own 22 because we're giving away a lot of penalties in that area.

"We're not quite turning the screw.

"We got done at the breakdown and there's loads of things we can do there.