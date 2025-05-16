Dowson insists Saints have 'tons of motivation' for Saracens clash

Phil Dowson (photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

​Phil Dowson insists Saints have ‘tons of motivation’ for Saturday’s home clash with Saracens (kick-off 3.05pm), despite their title defence coming to an end last Sunday.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The black, green and gold saw their heavily-rotated team beaten 42-14 by Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park, meaning they now can’t make the play-offs in the Gallagher Premiership this season.

Many would expect the full focus to be on the Investec Champions Cup final against Union Bordeaux Bègles in Cardiff next Saturday (May 24).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Dowson isn’t prepared to overlook this weekend’s encounter against a Saracens side who are still eyeing a top-four finish.

Saints will hold a leavers ceremony after that match as it is their final home game of the season.

And Dowson knows the players who take to the field will want to send the departing men off on a cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens high note.

"You see in the video the comms department put together (after the win against Leinster in Dublin earlier this month) with Dingers (Fraser Dingwall) and myself talking about how connected we all are,” Dowson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This game is homage to that really, it's how much it means for the last home game for some great Saintsmen.

"It's the last game at home this season for the fans and the support they've given us this year.

"There's loads of things for motivation, there's tons around momentum and our game that we want to get right, how we want to sign off here but also going into Cardiff clearly.

"There's a ton of motivation but most of it sits around the connectivity of the group and the respect we want to show people like Juarno (Augustus), Burger (Odendaal), Temo (Mayanavanua), all those lads who are leaving and who have committed to the club over a long period of time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dowson insists the European showpiece at the Principality Stadium hasn’t been spoken about this week.

He said: “We’ve got to stay focused on what’s in front of us.

"As a coaching group, we’ve not spoken about it at all in front of the players.

"We’re all aware of what’s happening next week but we’re conscious that the focus has to be on our performance this week first.”