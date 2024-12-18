Dowson hails Litchfield's 'constant improvement' as centre signs new Saints deal

Tom Litchfield (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Phil Dowson has hailed Tom Litchfield’s constant improvement after the Saints centre signed a new multi-year contract at the club.

An ever-present for Saints Under-18s during the 2019/20 season, Litchfield came through the Samuel Whitbread Academy system and played his junior rugby for Bedford Blues.

Litchfield featured in the 2019 Premiership Rugby 7s tournament at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens, and also spent time on loan with hometown club Bedford during the 2020/21, 2021/22, and 2022/23 seasons as part of Saints’ strategic partnership with their Championship neighbours.

Internationally, Litchfield represented England Under-20s in both the 2021 and 2022 Six Nations, while also appearing in the 2022 Summer Series.

The 22-year-old has continued to go from strength to strength since breaking into the Saints side, scoring six tries in 47 appearances so far.

And Saints boss Phil Dowson has been impressed with the player's impressive development.

He said: “Some of the best rugby Litch has played for Saints has been in the last month, and that constant improvement is what has really impressed us about him.

“Litch has been a real student of the game recently, spending a lot of time with Lee Radford, Sam Vesty and Jake Sharp to improve his rugby, and that hard work has been evident in his performances.

“A lot of what Litch does, he does in quite an unassuming way without a lot of fanfare, but the way he puts his head down and quietly goes about his business of getting better and playing well is an integral part of what Saints is about.

“His differential is his physicality, his ability to get us over the gainline in tough situations, and he does that with a really strong attitude. We’re really pleased with how he keeps improving and showing us what he’s capable of.“