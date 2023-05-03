Dowson gives update on four injured Saints stars as play-off preparations continue

But Matt Proctor and Ollie Sleightholme will remain sidelined for what is set to be a fixture at Saracens on May 13.

Smith has not played since suffering a hip injury in the defeat at London Irish on March 25.

Ramm was unable to play against Newcastle Falcons as Saints finished their regular-season campaign with a huge victory at Kingston Park.

The Australian back, who was named players' player of the season and breakthrough player of the season, suffered a shoulder injury against Saracens last month.

But Dowson is remaining hopeful about Ramm and Smith.

"He (Ramm) is good, he's back in training but with the contact, we're taking it very slowly, one step at a time because we don't want to put him back," Dowson said.

"It's just a case of seeing how he gets on."

As for Smith, Dowson said: "There is a chance (he could be fit for the semi-final) and he's working towards that.

"I always say the same stuff to you but it's based on how he feels each day as we try to increase his level.

"We're hopeful but we're not definite."