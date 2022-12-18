News you can trust since 1869
Dowson gives Lawes update following Saints' defeat to Munster

Phil Dowson expects Courtney Lawes to be fit to face Harlequins on New Year's Day despite the England star having to withdraw from Sunday's defeat to Munster at late notice.

By Tom Vickers
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Courtney Lawes
Lawes was set to make his first start since the loss to Leicester Tigers on September 24, when he suffered concussion.

But the 33-year-old, who made his comeback from the bench at La Rochelle eight days ago, could not take to the field due to a gluteal injury.

However, Dowson does not believe the problem is serious and expects the influential forward to be able to play against Quins in the first game of 2023.

"He's pretty annoyed because he just tightened up in training yesterday so he pulled out," said Dowson following the 17-6 defeat to Munster at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

"But he should be fine (for the next game), particularly with a week off."

