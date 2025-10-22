Dowson explains what has impressed him most about Saracens breakthrough star Caluori

Noah Caluori scored five tries for Saracens against Sale Sharks last Saturday (photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Phil Dowson has explained what has impressed him most about Saracens breakthrough star Noah Caluori.

The 19-year-old wing delivered an incredible display last Saturday, scoring five tries in the 65-14 demolition of Sale Sharks at StoneX Stadium.

Caluori linked up with the England squad for a three-day training camp this week and will now be setting his sights on Saints, who host Saracens in a huge Gallagher PREM game on Friday night.

And in the build-up to that battle at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens, Dowson has been discussing the strengths of the young Saracens wing.

"He's been very impressive," Dowson said.

"I think everyone has spoken about his physical ability to jump in the air, but we actually really love that he ran into contact. He looks a powerful guy who’s not frightened of making those decisions.

"I felt he had a good rugby IQ as well, in terms of where he needed to be at different times and he was happy to run through tackles, so hugely impressive from him and we’ve seen him while all our boys are playing at under-18s.

"We’ve seen him on the radar and thought he looked handy, and he’s turning out to be very, very good."

Caluori will be a huge threat under the high ball at the Gardens on Friday night.

And Dowson said: “The ability when the game falters and you run out of momentum to be able to put the ball in the air with the ability of Owen Farrell or Fergus Burke and then to have his (Caluori’s) ability to float through the air and fly means it’s very difficult (to stop).

“It’s one of the things the rule change in terms of not blocking has opened up and it’s something we’re going to have to deal with moving forward with the reaction to them winning the ball and the fact it’s going to be up there (in the air).”