Dowson discusses injuries, Pollock and Saints' desire to 'get back on the horse'

Phil Dowson says Saints must ‘get back on the horse’ this week as they bid to recover from their derby-day disappointment.

The black, green and gold were beaten 26-17 by Leicester Tigers on Saturday, suffering their third defeat in six Gallagher Premiership matches this season.

Saints now face another huge encounter, at home to Harlequins on Friday night.

And Dowson said: “It’ll be good and we need to get back on the horse because we didn't quite put our best foot forward on Saturday.

Saints boss Phil Dowson (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

"We gave away a lot of penalties and we've got to make sure we deal with that breakdown threat because Quins will be exactly the same with (Will) Evans, (Alex) Dombrandt et al.

"We've got to make sure we have a good training week and we get going again.”

Saints were beset by back row injuries in the build-up to the trip to Tigers, with Courtney Lawes and Sam Graham suffering concussion.

With Juarno Augustus already out due to a long-term bicep problem and Saints not wanting to risk Angus Scott-Young, who had taken a knock, 18-year-old Henry Pollock was named on the bench.

And Pollock came on with half an hour to go, impressing in what was his Premiership debut.

"He came on and did really well,” Dowson said.

"He's a very, very good player – we're excited about him.

"He's got a huge future and I thought he showed what he's capable of in fits and starts in what was a tough battle.”

So is there a chance Saints could get the likes of Lawes, Graham and Scott-Young back to face Quins?

"We hope it's a short break for all of them,” Dowson said.