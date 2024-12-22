Dowson desperate to solve Saints' first-half struggles following Saracens defeat

Phil Dowson (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Phil Dowson says Saints have to find a way to solve their first-half struggles in the Gallagher Premiership after they were beaten 39-24 by Saracens on Sunday afternoon.

The black, green and gold were 24-0 down by the break as they struggled to live with the home side's kicking game and physicality in windy conditions.

Saints did win the second half, picking up a try bonus point as Tommy Freeman, Tom Pearson, Ollie Sleightholme and Archie McParland all went over.

But it was a fifth defeat in eight league games so far this season for the champions, who were also made to pay for a below-par first half when they suffered a damaging home defeat to Gloucester late last month.

"There was frustration, to put it mildly that we were so poor in the first half," Dowson said following the defeat to Saracens.

"In the second half we did some bits but again it was too little, too late.

"I don't know (why Saints didn't play well in the first half) but we need to put our finger on it because it's exactly the same formula as the Gloucester game.

"It's something we need to get a handle on as quickly as possible.

"In both games we were very poor in the first half, didn't get stuck in, didn't execute, didn't do anything we wanted to do, all those effort bits and pieces were missing. We had some pretty honest words at half-time and then came out flying and scoring points and getting amongst it.

"I know it's absolutely meaningless but we win the second half here and score more points than them into the wind.

"The frustrating thing is that we can't play for 80 minutes (jn the Premiership), and what's even more frustrating is the two best performances have been in Europe in the last two weeks and they were 80-minute performances.

"I wouldn't be frustrated if we weren't any good. If we couldn't play rugby then we'd go and we'd work hard in training, we'd find out what we wanted to get after and we'd rebuild our game.

"We can do it right and we can get stuck in, but we just didn't."

Saints now need a huge response against Newcastle Falcons at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday.

"Big time," Dowson said.

"What we hoped to get out of Europe was some momentum and both our performances, in very different conditions, were excellent across the board.

"We need to find something in the Prem and we need to get after it."

And it seems Dowson may not be enjoying his Christmas too much with the Saracens defeat on his mind.

He said: "On Monday, I'll be going through that game, then we're in on Tuesday morning, Wednesday off and then we're in on Thursday morning so Christmas actually gets in the way."