Dowson delivers Saints injury update and responds to latest Ludlam links

Phil Dowson says the knee injury James Ramm sustained during the first half of last Friday's 36-33 win against Harlequins 'looks fairly serious'.

And the Saints boss has also confirmed that Lewis Ludlam will miss the Gallagher Premiership game at Saracens on Saturday due to an ankle problem.

Both Ramm and Ludlam were forced off before the break last weekend, but Saints gritted their teeth and got the job done at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

Another big test awaits this weekend, but the black, green and gold will have to go to StoneX Stadium without two of their key men.

Lewis Ludlam celebrated scoring a try against Harlequins last Friday night (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

"Luds has a high ankle sprain so we're still waiting to hear what the lay-off is for that," Dowson said. "He won't be available this week.

"James Ramm has a knee issue and that looks fairly serious. We're waiting for the actual prognosis but that might be a longer stint out."

Ludlam has been linked with a move to Toulon in recent weeks, with reports now suggesting that he has signed for the French giants and will join them next summer.

When asked about that at Tuesday's media session, Dowson said: "Nothing concrete.

"We'd dearly love to keep him.

"Nothing has been definitive coming from him.

"We're still trying to put a compelling offer on the table to persuade him to stay but obviously there's market forces and things Luds needs to take into account and see what he wants to do."

Saints have received some good news on the injury front this week, with Fiji lock Temo Mayanavanua having recovered from the knee injury he picked up at the Rugby World Cup.

And Dowson says the summer signing is now ready to make his Saints debut.

"He's getting very close," Dowson said.