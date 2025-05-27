Dowson delivers Saints injury update ahead of game at Gloucester

James Ramm and George Furbank were forced to watch on from the sidelines after coming off injured early on in Cardiff (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Three Saints players have been sent for scans, while two others are recovering from concussion ahead of Saturday's Gallagher Premiership final-day encounter at Gloucester.

George Furbank and Temo Mayanavanua both suffered concussion in last Saturday's Investec Champions Cup final defeat in Cardiff, forcing them off during the first half.

James Ramm came off even earlier than both of them, while Craig Wright also had to be replaced.

And Saints boss Phil Dowson says young wing Rafe Witheat is also dealing with an injury issue that requires further assessment.

"Craig Wright and James Ramm have gone for scans today, along with Rafe Witheat, who was injured in training last week," said Dowson, speaking at Tuesday's media session.

"George (Furbank) is going through the return-to-play protocol as you'd imagine because it was a fairly hefty shot, likewise Temo.

"We've been looking after them and making sure they're not up to anything too strenuous."

Ramm's final ended before it really began, with Dowson explaining what had happened to the Australian ace, who had passed the midweek fitness tests to feature in the showpiece.

"It was off the first kick-off," Dowson said. "For whatever reason, something's gone, which is not ideal.

"He got through training on the Tuesday, he got through training on the Thursday, he had a low-key day on Friday to make sure we rested him through it and then something's gone wrong.

"It was far from ideal for James and we're disappointed for him."

Juarno Augustus, Sam Graham, George Hendy, George Makepeace-Cubitt, Archie McParland, Burger Odendaal, Toby Thame, Charlie Savala, Robbie Smith and Tom West were already on the injured list last week, though the good news was that Tom Pearson had recovered sufficiently to be left off of it.