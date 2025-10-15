Dowson delivers Saints injury latest ahead of trip to Newcastle

George Hendy had to come off last weekend (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

George Hendy and Tommy Freeman are ‘touch-and-go’ for Saints’ Gallagher PREM game at Newcastle Red Bulls on Friday night (kick-off 7.45pm).

But boss Phil Dowson has allayed any fears of a long-term absence for the duo.

Hendy was forced off during the first half of last Saturday’s 32-26 win against Leicester Tigers, with the full-back unable to put any weight on his left leg.

Freeman picked up a hip pointer injury before the break and had to be withdrawn three minutes into the second period.

Speaking at Wednesday’s media session, Dowson gave the latest update on the star backs.

The Saints director of rugby said: “He (Hendy) is okay. He and Freemo are in the same sort of boat where it’s painful but it’s not broken in any sense.

"Basically it’s how quickly we can get them back moving around.

"From a scan point of view it's relatively positive, but it’s touch-and-go for this weekend and potentially next.”

On Freeman, Dowson added: “He ran today but he felt uncomfortable.

"He’ll be better tomorrow, he’ll do all the boring stuff around the pool, the ice and stuff like that, but it’s just about how quickly he can flush it out.”

Ollie Sleightholme (hamstring) and George Furbank (calf) remain sidelined.

Dowson said: “They’ve both been running more and taking part in various sections of rugby in training but not doing full sessions as yet.

"They’re still on the pathway to make sure we’re doing it the right way.”

James Ramm has missed the past two matches.

Dowson said: “He’s struggling. He’s had a muscle pull so we’re waiting to see how that recovers.”

Tighthead prop Cleopas Kundiona had to come off on his competitive debut, at Gloucester, earlier this month.

“The original fear was that Cleopas had done his ACL, but he hasn’t,” Dowson said.

"But there is a knee injury in there so that’s probably a month or so.”

There was positive news last week as Sam Graham, Tom West and Amena Caqusau were taken off the ‘not considered for selection’ list, meaning they should now be available when required.